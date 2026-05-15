Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $961,078,000 after buying an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,598 shares of company stock worth $49,955,566. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $449.70 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $107.67 and a one year high of $469.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.28 billion, a PE ratio of 147.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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