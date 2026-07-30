Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 7,271 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI's holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. RINVOQ alopecia areata approval

The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. Positive Sentiment: RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. RINVOQ vitiligo approval

RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. Positive Sentiment: The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors.

The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance.

Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed.

Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: After a strong multiyear rally, valuation concerns and the possibility of “sell the news” volatility could limit further gains, particularly if second-quarter results or guidance do not exceed elevated expectations.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $263.58 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $267.47. The company has a market capitalization of $465.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.29.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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