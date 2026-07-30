Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 7,797 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 210.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Oracle by 34.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,869 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,324,210 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $194,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,734,097 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,431,983,000 after purchasing an additional 410,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.8%

ORCL opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.50 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company's 50 day moving average price is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria argues that the market is assigning essentially no value to Oracle’s reported $630 billion AI backlog . Growing confidence in OpenAI’s long-term computing commitments could eventually improve investor perceptions of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure opportunity. Wall Street Is Valuing Oracle's $630B AI Backlog at Zero

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria argues that the market is assigning essentially no value to Oracle’s reported . Growing confidence in OpenAI’s long-term computing commitments could eventually improve investor perceptions of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and opinion pieces see significant long-term upside, citing Oracle’s record cloud growth, AI contracts and a roughly $7 billion Pentagon agreement . However, these bullish views have not yet overcome concerns about valuation and execution. A $7 Billion Reason to Buy Oracle Stock Now

Several analysts and opinion pieces see significant long-term upside, citing Oracle’s record cloud growth, AI contracts and a roughly . However, these bullish views have not yet overcome concerns about valuation and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Founder Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed approximately $40.4 billion of equity financing for Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery transaction. The guarantee is personal rather than an Oracle obligation, but his 40.6% ownership makes the deal relevant to shareholders because of potential concentration and governance concerns. Larry Ellison and the Media Deal

Founder Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed approximately of equity financing for Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery transaction. The guarantee is personal rather than an Oracle obligation, but his 40.6% ownership makes the deal relevant to shareholders because of potential concentration and governance concerns. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s credit-default-swap costs have risen to about 200 basis points , substantially above those of several other AI-linked issuers. Investors are increasingly worried that heavy borrowing for data centers could compress margins, raise financing costs and delay returns on AI spending. Oracle Stock and Default Insurance

Oracle’s credit-default-swap costs have risen to about , substantially above those of several other AI-linked issuers. Investors are increasingly worried that heavy borrowing for data centers could compress margins, raise financing costs and delay returns on AI spending. Negative Sentiment: Technology companies have issued roughly $194 billion of bonds for AI investment in 2026 through early July. Weaker demand and rising yields are fueling an industry-wide “AI debt fatigue” trade, with Oracle viewed as especially exposed because of its substantial infrastructure commitments and leverage.

Technology companies have issued roughly for AI investment in 2026 through early July. Weaker demand and rising yields are fueling an industry-wide “AI debt fatigue” trade, with Oracle viewed as especially exposed because of its substantial infrastructure commitments and leverage. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary highlights the possibility of further selling if AI capital spending slows, OpenAI-related credit concerns worsen or Oracle’s expected margin compression becomes more pronounced. One investment firm also trimmed its Oracle position after strong cloud gains, reinforcing the near-term risk-off sentiment.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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