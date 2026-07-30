Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after acquiring an additional 984,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,091 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.26 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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