Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 9,761 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company's stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. IFS Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $263,000. Amundi increased its position in PepsiCo by 16.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,444,671 shares of the company's stock worth $1,777,243,000 after buying an additional 1,647,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $159.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 77.59%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $404,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,080.50. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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