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Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
British American Tobacco logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 244.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,286 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI's holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,386.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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