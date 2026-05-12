Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,960 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.5%

EOG stock opened at $133.26 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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