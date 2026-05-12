Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,851 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Oracle by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $557.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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