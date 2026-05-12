Strategic Planning Group LLC Makes New $8.74 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Strategic Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $965.85 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $941.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $993.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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