Strategic Planning Group LLC Purchases 17,922 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,291 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC's holdings in IonQ were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 700.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,354 shares of company stock worth $504,428. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IONQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IonQ from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

More IonQ News

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IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -203.52 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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