Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $12.07 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Strong Tower Advisory Services' portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0%

UNH opened at $400.86 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $373.69 and its 200 day moving average is $329.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.32 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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