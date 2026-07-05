Strs Ohio Has $16.81 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $327.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $246.07 and a 12-month high of $363.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $306.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,112.94. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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