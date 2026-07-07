Strs Ohio Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 887.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,923 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,919,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,534 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 607,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,240,000 after acquiring an additional 484,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 127,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.25. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $93.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNM

More Unum Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Further Reading

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