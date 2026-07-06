Strs Ohio Lowers Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Strs Ohio decreased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,015 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,153,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total value of $5,789,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $322.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $418.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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