Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. $W

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,742 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Wayfair worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of W. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 113,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $8,823,243.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,729,382.26. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $8,746,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 436,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,806,430. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $18,613,231 over the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $94.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.96. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wayfair’s aggressive Fourth of July promotions are drawing broad media coverage, with discounts of up to 82% on patio furniture, dining sets, chairs, umbrellas, rugs, and other home goods. That visibility can help drive traffic and sales, especially during a seasonal shopping period. Article Title

Wayfair’s aggressive Fourth of July promotions are drawing broad media coverage, with discounts of up to 82% on patio furniture, dining sets, chairs, umbrellas, rugs, and other home goods. That visibility can help drive traffic and sales, especially during a seasonal shopping period. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary from Zacks Research nudged Wayfair’s Q2 2028 EPS estimate higher, reflecting slightly improved expectations for future profitability. While only a small upward revision, it supports the view that earnings outlooks are stabilizing. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary from Zacks Research nudged Wayfair’s Q2 2028 EPS estimate higher, reflecting slightly improved expectations for future profitability. While only a small upward revision, it supports the view that earnings outlooks are stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Broader online retail sentiment also looks supportive, with the Amplify Online Retail ETF posting strong recent performance. That suggests investors are still willing to pay up for e-commerce names, which can lift sentiment toward Wayfair. Article Title

Broader online retail sentiment also looks supportive, with the Amplify Online Retail ETF posting strong recent performance. That suggests investors are still willing to pay up for e-commerce names, which can lift sentiment toward Wayfair. Neutral Sentiment: Wayfair continues to be highlighted in lifestyle and shopping articles about its holiday deals and branded product lines, reinforcing consumer awareness but not necessarily changing the company’s fundamentals by itself. Article Title

Wayfair continues to be highlighted in lifestyle and shopping articles about its holiday deals and branded product lines, reinforcing consumer awareness but not necessarily changing the company’s fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: A report asking whether Wayfair was removed from broad Russell indexes could pressure the stock if it led to passive-fund selling or reduced index inclusion. Even if the impact is uncertain, index-removal speculation can weigh on near-term trading. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wayfair from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

See Also

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