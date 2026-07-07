Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 64,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Strs Ohio's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strs Ohio's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $322,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6%

JPM traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.88. 900,214 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $313.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $343.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the bank. Benzinga/The Fly report

Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect strong second-quarter results for large Wall Street banks, helped by a surge in trading activity and deal fees, including activity tied to the SpaceX IPO. Reuters

Analysts expect strong second-quarter results for large Wall Street banks, helped by a surge in trading activity and deal fees, including activity tied to the SpaceX IPO. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s own strategists have been constructive on risk assets, including recommending investors buy the semiconductor pullback and highlighting a broader market recovery later in 2026. Yahoo Finance/Investing.com

JPMorgan’s own strategists have been constructive on risk assets, including recommending investors buy the semiconductor pullback and highlighting a broader market recovery later in 2026. Positive Sentiment: The bank was also cited in reports about large U.S. banks exploring a possible Fiserv debit-network deal, which could eventually give major issuers more leverage over debit-fee economics. Reuters

The bank was also cited in reports about large U.S. banks exploring a possible Fiserv debit-network deal, which could eventually give major issuers more leverage over debit-fee economics. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan was mentioned in reports about adding a high-yield dividend stock to its July U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List, but the article does not indicate a direct change to JPM’s own fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.

JPMorgan was mentioned in reports about adding a high-yield dividend stock to its July U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List, but the article does not indicate a direct change to JPM’s own fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is expected to report earnings soon, keeping investor attention focused on whether trading, investment banking, and lending strength can translate into another beat. American Banking News

JPMorgan is expected to report earnings soon, keeping investor attention focused on whether trading, investment banking, and lending strength can translate into another beat. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon reiterated that JPMorgan wants to fight stablecoin yield rules in the proposed CLARITY Act, underscoring ongoing regulatory and policy risk in digital assets. Motley Fool

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here