Strs Ohio Sells 14,773 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Strs Ohio cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 14,773 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $65,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after buying an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,559,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:TJX opened at $154.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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