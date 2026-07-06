Strs Ohio Sells 74,709 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 74,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 175.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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