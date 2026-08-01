Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,178 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $50,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported second-quarter revenue of $6.59 billion, up 9.4% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.69 exceeded consensus estimates. Organic sales growth reached 9%, supported by strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Stryker beats quarterly estimates on strong demand for medical devices

Stryker reported second-quarter revenue of $6.59 billion, up 9.4% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.69 exceeded consensus estimates. Organic sales growth reached 9%, supported by strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Positive Sentiment: Management said it has regained momentum following the cyber disruption and resumed share repurchases. Its full-year guidance calls for 8.3% to 9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95 to $15.10. Stryker expects 2026 organic sales growth and adjusted EPS

Management said it has regained momentum following the cyber disruption and resumed share repurchases. Its full-year guidance calls for 8.3% to 9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95 to $15.10. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target to $350. Truist raised its target to $340 while retaining a “hold” rating, and BTIG continues to rate the shares “buy.”

JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target to $350. Truist raised its target to $340 while retaining a “hold” rating, and BTIG continues to rate the shares “buy.” Neutral Sentiment: The updated guidance was narrower but remained broadly close to prior expectations and analyst forecasts. This suggests operational stability, but not a major upside revision that could drive a stronger investor reaction.

The updated guidance was narrower but remained broadly close to prior expectations and analyst forecasts. This suggests operational stability, but not a major upside revision that could drive a stronger investor reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains generally constructive, with no recent sell ratings cited and a six-month median price target of $385, though target reductions indicate some caution regarding valuation or near-term upside.

Analyst opinion remains generally constructive, with no recent sell ratings cited and a six-month median price target of $385, though target reductions indicate some caution regarding valuation or near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on SYK appears to be an expectations reset: despite the earnings beat, investors had anticipated a more substantial increase to full-year guidance after the cyberattack recovery. SYK falls despite Q2 earnings beat

The main pressure on appears to be an expectations reset: despite the earnings beat, investors had anticipated a more substantial increase to full-year guidance after the cyberattack recovery. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward selling, with no purchases and substantial sales over the past six months. This may add to investor concerns about valuation and management confidence, although the trades do not necessarily reflect current operating performance.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.28 and a 200-day moving average of $334.92. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $401.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.20. Stryker had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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