Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 9,713.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,456 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,230,785 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of US Foods worth $114,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in US Foods by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company's stock worth $313,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 8,056.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,875,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,033 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in US Foods by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,862,100 shares of the company's stock worth $968,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,360 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on USFD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on US Foods from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.31.

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US Foods Stock Up 1.4%

USFD stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. 2,812,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,862. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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