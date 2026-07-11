Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 50,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Apollo Global Management worth $102,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.02. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Key Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo is reportedly in the spotlight for multiple large transactions, including a surprise bid for easyJet and a new $3.4 billion stake purchase from Bayer, highlighting strong deal-making momentum and potential fee-generating growth. Article Title

Apollo is reportedly in the spotlight for multiple large transactions, including a surprise bid for easyJet and a new $3.4 billion stake purchase from Bayer, highlighting strong deal-making momentum and potential fee-generating growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see Apollo as undervalued, and Barclays raised its price target to $132 while keeping an overweight rating, suggesting more upside if execution remains solid. Article Title

Analysts see Apollo as undervalued, and Barclays raised its price target to $132 while keeping an overweight rating, suggesting more upside if execution remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apollo may break its five-year dealmaking record in 2026 reinforce the view that the firm’s origination and deployment pipeline remains strong. Article Title

Reports that Apollo may break its five-year dealmaking record in 2026 reinforce the view that the firm’s origination and deployment pipeline remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Apollo’s warnings about a slower AI payoff and broader recession risk, which matter for markets but are not direct company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on Apollo’s warnings about a slower AI payoff and broader recession risk, which matter for markets but are not direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that U.S. direct-lending activity fell in the second quarter even as private credit fundraising improved, a mixed signal for Apollo’s broader private credit business. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

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