Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $138.60 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,487 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Curtiss-Wright worth $138,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 698 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 697 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, VestGen Investment Management increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,739,270.48. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,075.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $760.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $463.00 and a 12-month high of $808.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $744.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.08.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Curtiss-Wright's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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