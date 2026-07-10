Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $216.77 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,061 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vertiv worth $216,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vertiv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $323.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.37.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Glj Research upgraded Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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