Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,348 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Encompass Health worth $89,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3,059,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,793,482 shares of the company's stock worth $402,640,000 after buying an additional 3,793,358 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 210,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 128,191 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1,070.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,054 shares of the company's stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 66,898 shares of the company's stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.70. 1,069,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,027. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.77 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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