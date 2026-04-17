Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 277,836 Shares of Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,360,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 277,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Genius Sports worth $26,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 178.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 1,163.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 106.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 72.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company's stock.

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Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GENI

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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