Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 469,305 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 469,305 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $62,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 257.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 62,102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $1,871,754.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 224,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,779,691.60. The trade was a 21.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $11,633,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,559.92. The trade was a 85.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 920,901 shares of company stock valued at $30,056,789 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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