Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 66,215 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,842 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 66,215 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of eBay worth $88,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4,452,655.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,092,795 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $182,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,748 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,858,383 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $161,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,975 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $109,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $315,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $98,728,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay was added to several Russell growth indexes, including the Russell Midcap Growth and Russell 1000 Growth benchmarks, which could boost institutional ownership and index-driven demand for the shares. eBay joins Russell Growth Indexes

eBay was added to several Russell growth indexes, including the Russell Midcap Growth and Russell 1000 Growth benchmarks, which could boost institutional ownership and index-driven demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains focused on eBay’s expansion of live shopping and AI-driven recommerce initiatives, including eBay Live and its investment in Fleek, which reinforce the company’s growth strategy. eBay expanding live shopping and investing in AI resale startup

Investor enthusiasm remains focused on eBay’s expansion of live shopping and AI-driven recommerce initiatives, including eBay Live and its investment in Fleek, which reinforce the company’s growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are generally constructive into the report, with recent coverage highlighting eBay’s improving fundamentals and a favorable setup heading into Q2 earnings. Earnings Preview: What To Expect From eBay’s Report

Analysts are generally constructive into the report, with recent coverage highlighting eBay’s improving fundamentals and a favorable setup heading into Q2 earnings. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jamie Iannone sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is usually viewed as routine and not a strong signal about the company’s outlook. Jamie Iannone sells shares of eBay stock

CEO Jamie Iannone sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is usually viewed as routine and not a strong signal about the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: eBay’s addition to short-interest data did not show meaningful bearish pressure, with reported short interest effectively unchanged at zero shares.

eBay’s addition to short-interest data did not show meaningful bearish pressure, with reported short interest effectively unchanged at zero shares. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo slightly raised its price target on eBay but kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting a more cautious stance than the bullish headlines imply.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 price objective on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,482. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,600.60. This trade represents a 28.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,512. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here