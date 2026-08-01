Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,665 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,147 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 2.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,852,444.61. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $488,092.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,360,076.07. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock worth $3,304,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $215.58 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.61 and a 12-month high of $221.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.15 and a 200 day moving average of $193.19.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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