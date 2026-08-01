Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51,253 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 51,253 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualcomm from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Freedom Capital downgraded Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $165.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $203.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 21.01%.The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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