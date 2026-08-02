Summit Global Investments Has $27.56 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,002 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Summit Global Investments' investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Global Investments' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 153,715 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Zero LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Zero LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Maimon Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maimon Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,584 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 202,615 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $35,336,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,219 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $19,048,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $200.75 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $205.41 and its 200 day moving average is $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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