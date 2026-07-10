Summit Securities Group LLC Sells 16,579 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Summit Securities Group LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 16,579 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18. The company has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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