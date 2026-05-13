Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 626,585 shares of the company's stock worth $267,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 10,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,393,000 after acquiring an additional 108,849 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,855.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $430.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52. The company's fifty day moving average is $485.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.HCA Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $517.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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