Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. Sells 7,522 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,387 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1%

MA stock opened at $489.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.90 and a 200-day moving average of $531.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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