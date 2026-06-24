Summit Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 387.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,061.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $957.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $997.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $969.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,096.50. The company has a market capitalization of $424.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

More Costco Wholesale News

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About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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