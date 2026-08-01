Summitry LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 289.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Summitry LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $30,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $150.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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