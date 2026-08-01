Summitry LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7,751.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,878 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Summitry LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 564.1% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,603 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $13,056,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $275.74 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $298.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.51. The stock has a market cap of $251.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,535 shares of company stock valued at $26,032,124. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $312.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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