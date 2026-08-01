Summitry LLC Has $179.41 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Summitry LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 34,697 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 6.3% of Summitry LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Summitry LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $179,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $404.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,850. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. TSMC AI Stock Article

TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. Positive Sentiment: Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash

Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. TSMC Analyst Estimates

Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. TSMC Advanced Packaging Expansion

TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. TSMC Insider Purchase

Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. TSMC Dividend Announcement

TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor Samsung’s proposed Broadcom partnership, which could create a stronger alternative in AI foundry and packaging, as well as restrictions on China-related equipment and concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Samsung Broadcom Foundry Partnership

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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