Summitry LLC Has $39.75 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Summitry LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.39% of Zebra Technologies worth $39,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 623,965 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $130,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $293.82 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.05 and a 1 year high of $352.66. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $254.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.Zebra Technologies's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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