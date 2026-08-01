Summitry LLC Has $39.92 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Summitry LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,299 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 249,828 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 1.4% of Summitry LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $39,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,908.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,816,763 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $276,857,000 after buying an additional 1,726,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,222,523,000 after buying an additional 1,657,008 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,167,479 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $570,590,000 after buying an additional 1,143,611 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,750,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $251.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.37 and a 12 month high of $255.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Zacks Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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