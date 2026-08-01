Summitry LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,812 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 429,060 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 2.8% of Summitry LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $79,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,728,829 shares of the company's stock worth $1,782,231,000 after buying an additional 351,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,757,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $621,264,000 after acquiring an additional 210,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,299,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,923,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,837,000 after acquiring an additional 348,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,682 shares of the company's stock worth $371,234,000 after acquiring an additional 831,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

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Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9%

Carrier Global stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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