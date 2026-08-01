Summitry LLC Invests $25.56 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,995 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $25,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,304,678 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,509,702,000 after buying an additional 303,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,160,023,000 after buying an additional 3,922,567 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,904,537 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,940,665,000 after acquiring an additional 137,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,911,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,448,340,000 after acquiring an additional 352,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,236,610 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,281,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Air Products reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.47, above the roughly $3.34–$3.36 analyst consensus, as higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Air Products reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.47, above the roughly $3.34–$3.36 analyst consensus, as higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39–$13.49 from its prior outlook and issued fourth-quarter guidance of $3.55–$3.65, both above consensus expectations. UBS lifted its price target to $336 while maintaining a neutral rating, and Mizuho raised its target to $355 with an outperform rating. Air Products Stock Surges After Strong Profit Growth, Raised Guidance

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39–$13.49 from its prior outlook and issued fourth-quarter guidance of $3.55–$3.65, both above consensus expectations. UBS lifted its price target to $336 while maintaining a neutral rating, and Mizuho raised its target to $355 with an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Air Products is reducing fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion and is refocusing its project portfolio after exiting the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona liquid-hydrogen facility and other smaller clean-energy projects. The company also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement tied to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Air Products Projects Fiscal 2026 EPS While Cutting Capital Expenditures

Air Products is reducing fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion and is refocusing its project portfolio after exiting the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona liquid-hydrogen facility and other smaller clean-energy projects. The company also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement tied to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $3.16 billion missed the $3.20 billion estimate, despite increasing 4.6% year over year. More significantly, GAAP results showed a $6.47 loss per share and a $2.1 billion operating loss, driven by charges related to project and asset actions, creating a major headline risk and likely contributing to the stock’s decline after its initial earnings-related strength. Air Products Swings to Third-Quarter Loss After Project Exits

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $295.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,344.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company's 50 day moving average price is $289.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.69. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $314.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.87%. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.76.

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About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

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