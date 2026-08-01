Summitry LLC Sells 37,796 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Summitry LLC reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,797 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,796 shares during the period. GXO Logistics accounts for 1.6% of Summitry LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned 0.74% of GXO Logistics worth $44,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $1,748,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,866,867 shares of the company's stock worth $252,318,000 after purchasing an additional 371,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,018,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 208,748 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 7,226.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 311,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 307,071 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GXO Logistics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Barclays raised GXO Logistics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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