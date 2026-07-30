SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys 3,212 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD - Free Report) by 263.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,346 shares of the company's stock worth $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,349,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $651,000.

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Lithia Motors Stock Up 18.7%

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $425.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.92 and a 200-day moving average of $294.90. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $239.78 and a one year high of $439.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $1.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.24 earnings per share. Lithia Motors's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Bailey, Jr. sold 297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $83,329.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,233.20. This represents a 28.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.64, for a total value of $50,430.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,780.84. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 782 shares of company stock valued at $229,572. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Lithia Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lithia Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Lithia reported record revenue of approximately $9.8 billion, up 2.2% year over year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $10.03, ahead of the roughly $8.67–$8.73 consensus, while reported diluted EPS was $11.54, a 17% increase. Lithia & Driveway second-quarter results

Lithia reported record revenue of approximately $9.8 billion, up 2.2% year over year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $10.03, ahead of the roughly $8.67–$8.73 consensus, while reported diluted EPS was $11.54, a 17% increase. Positive Sentiment: Profitability indicators improved despite challenging market conditions. Used-vehicle retail gross profit per unit increased $339, or 20%, sequentially. Aftersales gross margin reached 59.2%, up 120 basis points on a same-store basis, while adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit improved by 290 basis points.

Used-vehicle retail gross profit per unit increased $339, or 20%, sequentially. Aftersales gross margin reached 59.2%, up 120 basis points on a same-store basis, while adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit improved by 290 basis points. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns were strengthened. Lithia repurchased $242 million of stock during the quarter—equivalent to 3.7% of shares outstanding—and has repurchased 7.6% of shares in the first half of 2026. The company also raised its quarterly dividend 22.8%, from $0.57 to $0.70 per share. Investors of record on August 7 will receive the dividend on August 21. Lithia Motors reaches record high

Lithia repurchased $242 million of stock during the quarter—equivalent to 3.7% of shares outstanding—and has repurchased 7.6% of shares in the first half of 2026. The company also raised its quarterly dividend 22.8%, from $0.57 to $0.70 per share. Investors of record on August 7 will receive the dividend on August 21. Positive Sentiment: Financing operations delivered record results. The unit generated $37 million in income and $884 million in originations, with a 17.5% penetration rate, adding support to earnings diversification.

The unit generated $37 million in income and $884 million in originations, with a 17.5% penetration rate, adding support to earnings diversification. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s rally has pushed it close to its 52-week high, with elevated trading volume. Its valuation remains moderate at roughly 15 times earnings, but the sharp move may increase sensitivity to any earnings disappointment.

The stock’s rally has pushed it close to its 52-week high, with elevated trading volume. Its valuation remains moderate at roughly 15 times earnings, but the sharp move may increase sensitivity to any earnings disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Broader-market conditions were unfavorable as oil prices surged amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions and major indexes sold off ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. Higher fuel costs, interest rates, or renewed economic concerns could pressure vehicle demand and financing activity. Market sell-off and oil spike

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $326.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Lithia Motors from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Lithia Motors from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $380.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company's core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

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