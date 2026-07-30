SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

SummitTX Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC - Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. State Street Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,259 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $358,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $277,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 450,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $201,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 409,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,516,000 after buying an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $181,514,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dolores J. Ennico sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.11, for a total value of $381,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,614,341.94. The trade was a 7.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.83, for a total transaction of $355,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,649,213.71. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,425 shares of company stock worth $885,400. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $551.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $597.86 and a 200-day moving average of $570.05. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $364.50 and a one year high of $667.69.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.90 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 11.35%. RBC Bearings's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RBC Bearings from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $615.00 target price (up from $599.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $584.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company's product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company's bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

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