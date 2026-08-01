SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $368,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

SummitTX Capital L.P. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Boston Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2,628.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $377,670,000 after buying an additional 1,614,063 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,525,000 after buying an additional 933,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $245,099,000 after buying an additional 879,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,232,110.84. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $136,827.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $732,932.69. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $252.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE IQV opened at $235.09 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $251.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day moving average price is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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