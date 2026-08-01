SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $532,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

SummitTX Capital L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 56,813 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $495,956,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,264,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 585.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,322 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,118 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 228.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,015,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $141,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $82,962,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:FIS opened at $44.83 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm's 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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