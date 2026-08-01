SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $583,000 Position in Aramark $ARMK

SummitTX Capital L.P. cut its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,386 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,841 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Aramark were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Aramark Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ARMK opened at $57.01 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Aramark's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Aramark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aramark from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aramark from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARMK

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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