SummitTX Capital L.P. Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

SummitTX Capital L.P. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company's stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Willis Towers Watson Public

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: WTW reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, exceeding the $3.12 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, above expectations. Broad-based organic growth and margin expansion offset higher integration costs. WTW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

WTW reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, exceeding the $3.12 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, above expectations. Broad-based organic growth and margin expansion offset higher integration costs. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Propel initiative targets approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028, offering a potential catalyst for profitability and cash flow if successfully executed. WTW Propel Margin and Savings Plan

Management’s Propel initiative targets approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028, offering a potential catalyst for profitability and cash flow if successfully executed. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $341 to $378 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Truist lifted its target from $320 to $400 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in WTW’s earnings growth and transformation strategy. Analyst Price Target Actions

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $341 to $378 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Truist lifted its target from $320 to $400 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in WTW’s earnings growth and transformation strategy. Neutral Sentiment: WTW’s earnings call highlighted continued organic growth, acquisitions and margin gains as key drivers, but investors will likely focus on whether cost savings and integration efforts translate into the company’s 2028 targets. WTW Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

WTW’s earnings call highlighted continued organic growth, acquisitions and margin gains as key drivers, but investors will likely focus on whether cost savings and integration efforts translate into the company’s 2028 targets. Negative Sentiment: Analysts disclosed risks tied to WTW’s artificial-intelligence transformation, including execution, regulatory compliance and workforce challenges that could affect competitiveness and growth. WTW AI Transformation Risks

Analysts disclosed risks tied to WTW’s artificial-intelligence transformation, including execution, regulatory compliance and workforce challenges that could affect competitiveness and growth. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research modestly reduced several 2027–2028 EPS estimates, including its FY2028 forecast to $23.57 from $23.60, reflecting a cautious longer-term earnings view despite the current-quarter beat.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $335.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $240.61 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.91.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.23. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $374.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

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