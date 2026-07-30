SummitTX Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,389 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Get Middleby alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDD. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $15,085,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Middleby by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 75,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,980,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,383 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $106,514,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,464,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $180.13. The company's 50-day moving average is $152.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.93.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $839.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $777.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Middleby's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Middleby from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $152.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Middleby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Middleby wasn't on the list.

While Middleby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here