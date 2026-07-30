SummitTX Capital L.P. Sells 158,822 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

SummitTX Capital L.P. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 158,822 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 51.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 246,530 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 5.7%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 339.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,727,140.16. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 76,469 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $7,155,969.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,385,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,326,345.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,139. Insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

See Also

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